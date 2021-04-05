Champions League: PSG loses Alessandro Florenzi for the duel against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain will not be able to count on Alessandro florenzi for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA champions league, against Bayern Munich, as the Italian full-back tested positive for Covid-19.

Through a statement, the PSG He reported that Florenzi He has already been isolated and under observation for a couple of days, following the health protocols indicated by the authorities.

“Florenzi is going to respect isolation and undergoes an appropriate sanitary protocol. The player has been in isolation for a few days as a precaution “

Another of the players who will not be able to be in the meeting due to the “fault” of the Coronavirus is Marco Verratti, so it is suspected that these two infections occurred during the FIFA Date when they reported with the Italian National Team.

In addition, PSG will not be able to count on Leandro Paredes either, because the Argentine is suspended.

