Champions League: Porto vs Chelsea will play at the Seville Stadium

UEFA announced on Tuesday that the matches in the quarter-final tie of the Champions League that will face the Port Portuguese and al Chelsea English will be played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville.

The dates of the meetings, scheduled for April 7 and 13, and their starting time, set for 9:00 p.m. in both, remain unchanged, as confirmed by the organization.

Also read: Mexican National Team: David Faitelson classifies the gold medal in London 2012 as an accident

UEFA thanked both the clubs and the federations of Portugal, England and Spain for their cooperation and assistance in changing the venue for the match.

Also read: Serie A: Inter Milan officially presents its new logo

Bayern Munich