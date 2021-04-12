Champions League Porto: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/13/2021

East Tuesday, in order to fulfill their responsibilities for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the Chelsea and the Porto they will face in the Sánchez-Pizjuán of Seville.

In this sense, the group directed by Thomas tuchel won the first leg, winning co n a score of 2-0. Prior to that, the squad finished the group stage as the first in their division, registering a total of four wins and two draws. Instead, those commanded by Sergio Conceição finished the previous instance in second place in Group C, although achieving four victories, a tie Y a defeat.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE CHELSEA – PORTO DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The match between the Chelsea and the Porto of the return of the quarterfinals of the Champions League will be carried out on Tuesday, April 13 at 9:00 p.m., and the confrontation can be seen in Spain through Mitele Plus, Movistar Champions League 1 Y Movistar +.