Champions League: Pochettino says they have 90 minutes left that will be a war against City

Coach Mauricio Pochettino of the Paris Saint Germain of the League One of France, assured that they have 90 minutes left that will be a war against the Manchester City, in the return of the semifinals of the UEFA champions league.

We have to take risks, we have to score 2 goals to qualify for the final. It will be a battle ”, were the words of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine coach spoke at a press conference prior to the return of the semifinals, where he made it clear that everything will be played in the 90 minutes remaining in Manchester, in search of getting to the final of the maximum club competition.

Mauricio Pochettino was clear in his message to the Citizens team of Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, assuring that they are going to take risks since they need a 2-goal difference after losing at home 2 for 1.

