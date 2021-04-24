Champions League: Pochettino denies Mbappé’s absence against Manchester City

The coach of the Paris Saint Germain, the Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino, was optimistic about the situation of his forward Kylian Mbappe, who had to be replaced three minutes before the end of the match against Metz after suffering a clash with Habib Maiga.

“Kylian received a blow in the quadriceps area. I think he is fine and that he will be ready for Wednesday. We saw the action again and saw that it was a blow. We are not worried,” said the coach on Canal Plus France after the victory. against Metz (1-2) which places the champion as provisional leader of Ligue 1.

Mbappe, who scored two of his team’s three goals and raised the goals scored so far in the league to twenty-five, had a run-in with Maiga in the last leg of the match. He stayed on the ground and then tried to return to the game but could not. He went to the locker room limping and with gestures of pain. He was replaced by the German Julian Draxler.

Kylian Mbappé has 22 goals in 24 games played in 2021 with PSG. Annotations in key Ligue 1 matches. Annotations in the Coupe de France. And annotations in the UEFA Champions League against FC Barcelona (round of 16) and Bayern Munich (quarter-finals). INTRACTABLE. pic.twitter.com/V2RbZJa7kL – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) April 24, 2021

Pochettino highlighted the victory over Metz, who shoot Paris Saint Germain to the top of the standings by two points ahead of Lille, who visit Lyon on Sunday.

“We controlled the game well. The team played well although the goal we conceded at the beginning of the second half was a shame. The team played at a good level and deserved the victory,” said the Argentine coach.

WATCH POCHETTINO! “MBAPPÉ received a HIT in the QUADRICEPS and that’s why I CHANGED him” “I think it will ONLY be a HIT” Will it be AVAILABLE for the #UCL? pic.twitter.com/QFEcowT8QC – ChiringuitoChampions (@chirichampions) April 24, 2021

“It is very important to fight to win the League. Now is the time for the Champions League. We are ready to face Manchester City,” added Pochettino.

