Champions League: Pep Guardiola rules out leaving Manchester City at the end of this season

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola of Manchester City of the Premier League, ruled out leaving the team at the end of this season after rumors of interest from Barcelona, ​​prior to the final against Chelsea of ​​the UEFA champions league.

Read also: Santos vs Cruz Azul: Gignac minimizes the final of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX

I’m comfortable. I have everything. I can’t ask for more to do my job. We share victories and defeats. When we lose, they don’t blame me, just as when we win, I’m not the one responsible. This is how we work here ”, were the words of Pep Guardiola.

The Citizens coach spoke at a press conference one day before the final, where he assured his continuity in the team whatever happens this Saturday, since he is currently comfortable with his relationship with players and managers.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

IN THE FINALS YOU SUFFER MORE THAN YOU ENJOY ⚽️ Pep Guardiola talks about what he expects from tomorrow’s game “In all the finals you suffer and you have to know how to adapt. In the end we will try to be ourselves and play a good game ”pic.twitter.com/MPxGEhwbv7 – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) May 28, 2021

Pep Guardiola made it clear that he will not leave the team since the board fulfills all his requests, always supporting his work for which he decided to renew his contract this season for two more years in Manchester.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content