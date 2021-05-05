Champions League: Pep Guardiola makes Manchester City fans dream

Pep Guardiola, coach of the Manchester CityHe said that they have been waiting for this moment “many years” and that they know how much is at stake, although he assured that he is calmer than on other occasions.

The Spanish coach appeared at a press conference before taking on the Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg with a 1-2 lead in the first leg.

“We are privileged to live this, to be here. For many of us it is the first time here and we will try to do a good job and win the match. I know what we are playing for. I don’t have to remind anyone, everyone knows. how important it is. We have been waiting for this moment for many years, “Guardiola said.

Pep Guardiola: "We are where we are because this group of players have a wonderful mentality, humanity, and quality. We can lose games but never through lack of desire or the willpower and determination to do the right thing. Tonight, we must express ourselves fully … "

He was also asked about the failure in the semifinals in other years, especially with Bayern Munich, with whom he never reached the final.

“Each semifinal was different. In the first two we did not deserve to pass, in the third we were much closer. Now we have arrived at a good moment. We started with a small advantage. We will play to win the game. I know that tomorrow in the bad moments we will know how react. We know what to do to reach the final. “

Regarding PSG, Guardiola stressed that they have the same danger as in the first leg.

“They have the same danger as Chelsea, Madrid, Bayern, Barcelona … What we are going to try is to hurt them. We have to focus on what we want to do. The desire to reach the end is normal, because never we’ve been there. “

“I am concerned about several things, but at the same time I am very optimistic. I am calmer than other times. The players have trained well, everyone wants to help. The return from a semi-final is the most difficult match, even more than a final” Guardiola pointed out.

