Champions League: Pablo Zabaleta remembers his arrival in a City that did not aspire to championships

The Argentine footballer Pablo Zabaleta, recalled his arrival at a Manchester City team from the Premier League who did not aspire to titles, prior to the grand final against the Chelsea of the UEFA champions league.

Together with Vincent Kompany and Hart, I can say that I was one of the few that we can talk about who saw the transformation of the club in recent years. For me it was incredible the fact of having gone to a club that had no aspirations to win titles and within a few days to transform into a project with great ambition, “he said.

The defender recalled his arrival at the Citizens in 2008, when the team did not fight for local or international championships and as soon after the arrival of the new owners from the United Arab Emirates, they became one of the best clubs in Europe.

Manchester City was a shadow compared to United in its city, winning only 2 leagues in its history and its last title being the League Cup in 1976, practically changing its history with the arrival of the current owners, with whom they have added 4 Premier, 2 FA Cup, 6 League Cups and 3 Community Shields.

