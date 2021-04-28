Champions League: Neymar sends hopeful message to all PSG fans

PSG lost their advantage against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League Final, however, there are 90 minutes left to reverse the situation and the Brazilian forward, Neymar Jr does not lower his arms and thinks about the comeback.

In social networks, Neymar sent a message to all the PSG fans and asked that they have faith in the team for the second leg.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti breaks the silence and talks about his departure

“We lost the battle but the war continues. I believe in my team, I believe that we can be better than we were. ALLEZ PARIS 1% probability 99% faith” The Brazilian wrote.

We lose a battle, but a continuous war. I accredit na minha equipe, I accredit that we can be the best that we are. ALLEZ PARIS ❤️ 1% chance 99% faith pic.twitter.com/erQHQQb021 – Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) April 28, 2021

Neymar and PSG fell by a score of 1-2 and Manchester will have to go for two goals to be able to aspire to reach the Champions League final for the second consecutive year.

The return will be next Tuesday, May 4, at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: