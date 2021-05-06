Champions League: Neymar breaks the silence after the elimination of PSG

The footballer of Paris Saint-Germain Neymar regretted his team’s defeat in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League on social media on Thursday, and acknowledged that although they gave their best “it was not enough” to defeat Manchester City.

“It is a difficult feeling to write. Still very sad with the defeat but proud with the dedication of the whole team. We gave our best,” said the Brazilian forward on his Instagram account.

Also read: Concachampions: The semifinals were defined

These words broadcast by PSG’s ten were accompanied by a photograph of the Brazilian praying on the pitch, before starting the match against the English team, which ended 2-0 in favor of Pep Guardiola’s.

“Lower your head? Just to pray and thank regardless of the circumstances,” adds the Brazilian.

PSG’s failure in European competition comes in a vital year for the Parisian club, which sees its two main stars, Neymar and Mbappé, are just one season away from ending their five-year commitment.

Neymar, like the Frenchman, has not announced his decision to renew or not with his current team for next season, a choice that other major European clubs are pending.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content