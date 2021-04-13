Champions League: Neymar accepts that they must improve in the semifinals after beating Bayern Munich

Brazilian footballer Neymar del Paris Saint Germain of the France League 1, acknowledged that if they look for the title of the UEFA champions league must improve in the semifinals, after eliminating the Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals for away goals.

I am very happy despite the loss to one of the best teams in the world. We have a great team, we have eliminated the European champion, the two teams have respected each other, now we are in the semifinals, we have to work more, improve more, “said Brazilian Neymar.

The South American attacker spoke at a press conference after finishing the match, where he stressed that he is very happy to advance to the semifinals, but that they must improve what they have done on the field in the next round.

We have shown that we are a united team, we talk a lot on the field, we organize ourselves well, I think we have managed to be very competitive, we all work hard and run a lot, “added Neymar.

Neymar Junior stressed that they have proven to be a very united team, which shows their good football on the field with many chances to score, which makes them a very strong rival in the final stretch of the tournament.

