Champions League: Mason Mount boasts Chelsea superiority over Real Madrid

Chelsea became the second guest to the final of the UEFA champions league after defeating Real Madrid in the semifinals, in a match where the English passed over the meringues.

At the end of the meeting, Mason Mount, forward of the Blues, spoke in an interview with BT Sport about the great game they played in the second leg, because they knew that the Madrid he would arrive in London in search of reversing the score.

“It was a great game, a tough game. We know how they are, that they were going to give it their all “

The author of one of the two goals of the match also highlighted Chelsea’s superiority over Real Madrid, as he assured that they had to score at least five goals and acknowledged that he himself was not fine in a play before his goal.

“We should have scored five goals. I myself should have scored 20 minutes earlier than I did. It is something very big for us “

Regarding the final, Mount declared that they have not won anything yet and have to concentrate on the match against Manchester City, the rival that he assured they can defeat at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

“There is one game left and we are going to win. We haven’t won anything yet, but we can win it. It’s going to be an incredible game “

