Champions League: Marshmello will be the guest of honor at Manchester City vs Chelsea

The American producer and DJ ‘Marshmello‘will be the star, in a virtual performance, of the opening ceremony of the Champions League final that will be played in Porto on May 29 between the Manchester City and the Chelsea.

This was reported by UEFA, which explained that Marshmello “will be the headliner of the opening ceremony” of the final of the ‘Champions’ 2021.

The artist / producer, who will perform his best-known songs such as ‘Happier’, ‘Silence’ and ‘Friends’, “will deliver an epic virtual performance on Saturday 29 May,” UEFA added.

“This has truly been a year like no other. I am looking forward to offering my fans of sport, music and pure entertainment a spectacle the likes of which they have never seen. Thanks to Pepsi and UEFA, that is exactly what I am going to bring to the world. – a performance that everyone can enjoy, “Marshmello said in a UEFA note.

