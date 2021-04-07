Champions League: Marion Reimers is busted by the transmission of Bayern vs PSG

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain are the protagonists of this Wednesday’s most important match, in the activity of the first leg in the quarter-final round of the UEFA Champions League.

Continuing with the tradition in the European competition, the host Marion Reimers participated during the transmission of the chain of Fox Sports of the game between Germans and French in the analysis of the actions.

Read also: Necaxa: Rodrigo Aguirre trusts the home team to win over a poor Pumas

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions of the viewers were immediate, placing the figure of the analyst Marion Reimers as a trend on social networks due to her presence in the broadcast of the game.

Just when I was about to enjoy the UEFA Champions League, I realize that Bayern vs PSG on the two Fox Sports channels is the immamable Marion Reimerspic.twitter.com/CkW3OUNOgJ – LEAA113 (@ LEAA113_) April 7, 2021

Hopefully the Champions League anthem would sound throughout the game, so that Reimers is silent. – Diana Valdivia. (@Dianaavaldivia) April 7, 2021