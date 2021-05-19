Champions League: Manchester City owner will pay travel for fans who attend the final

The owner of the Manchester City, Sheikh Mansour, will cover the cost of the official flights of the fans of his team to the final of the Champions League in Porto.

The goal of the club is that “thousands of fans” benefit from this measure and serve them to “alleviate their financial situation in the current circumstances of the pandemic.”

Some 6,000 City fans will be able to travel to Porto to watch the ‘Champions’ final against Chelsea, after UEFA chose the Portuguese city as the host city, after dismissing Istanbul, the original venue, and London, which had been nominated as alternative.

“It is important that as many fans as possible have the opportunity to attend this very special match. Especially those who have supported Manchester City through both good and bad times,” he said. Sheikh Mansour.

The match between City and Chelsea on May 29 will be the first final in the history of the ‘Sky Blues’ and the opportunity to close a historic hat-trick after winning the Premier League and the League Cup.