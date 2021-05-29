Champions League: Manchester City could pay ‘hazing’ against Chelsea

The Manchester City will play the most important game in its history this Saturday against the Chelsea, at the end of the Champions League; however, he will try to go against recent history, as he could pay ‘floor rights’ when playing his first final.

In recent years, a debuting team in the Champions League final has not managed to raise ‘La Orejona’, for that reason, we will review those teams that gave the surprise, but were left with the desire to be champion.

Valencia (2000)

The Spanish team was in the best time of its history, surprising Europe with reaching the final; However, that story did not have a happy ending, since Real Madrid defeated them 3-0.

Monaco (2004)

The French team was the revelation of the tournament by eliminating Real Madrid and Chelsea, but they will face a Porto led by José Mourinho. Despite having a very even final, the principality team was widely beaten and lost 3-0.

Arsenal (2006)

A team that sought to consecrate Arsene Wenger’s project with figures of the stature of Henry, Lehmann, Fabregas, Pires and Campbell. Unfortunately for them, they would face a Barcelona commanded by Ronaldinho. In the end, the English team watched as Puyol lifted the trophy.

Chelsea (2008)

Roman Abramovich’s obsession was the Champions League, for that they had formed one of the best teams in the world. At a time when Chelsea and Manchester United dominated the Premier League, they met in Moscow. John Terry had the opportunity to deliver his first European Cup to the London team, but saw how the ball was deflected and strategist Alex Ferguson raised his last ‘Orejona’.

Tottenham (2019)

The team led by Pochettino came from agonizingly eliminating Ajax. It would be an English final against Liverpool FC. The first minutes conditioned the game with a controversial penalty. In the end, they failed to get up and the ‘Reds’ raised the title 14 years later.

PSG (2020)

The Parisian team reached their first Champions League final led by Neymar and Mbappé, who had the opportunity to open the scoring; However, Bayern Munich, which had been sweeping at the local and European level, sealed the victory with a goal from Coman.