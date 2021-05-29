Champions League: Manchester City and Chelsea fans face off before the final (Video)

A few hours before the grand final of the UEFA Champions League is played in its 2020-2021 season, fans of the teams from the Manchester City and the Chelsea of the Premier League, they had a strong confrontation in Portugal.

The Citizens team led by Pep Guardiola who is looking for his first championship in this competition and that of Thomas Tuchel who is looking for the second “Orejona”, will meet this Saturday in the grand final at the Do Dragao stadium.

Both fans met on the streets of Porto, the venue for the UEFA Champions League final after Istanbul’s refusal for the second consecutive year to be the host, leading to blows for which the local authorities had to intervene.

Fans of City and Chelsea clashed in the streets of Porto, where the final will be, at the moment no serious injuries have been reported.

It should be remembered that for this final, Manchester City paid the trip to the final to its fans, while the Chelsea board returned more than 2,000 tickets that corresponded to the organizers, so more fans are expected from the Citizens in the final .

