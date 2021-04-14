Champions League: Liverpool fans attack the Real Madrid bus

The Real Madrid bus was stoned on its arrival at Anfield, by fans who gathered around the stadium to await the arrival of both teams.

The Real Madrid bus, which ended with a broken moon, appeared in one of the streets parallel to Anfield just over an hour and a half before the start of the match.

Also read: Jimena Sánchez unleashes madness by posing with a tiny swimsuit (Photo)

Although the reception was generally peaceful, with the British police escort, several fans threw stones at the bus, in addition to flooding the environment with flares that gave off red smoke.

RECEIVING BUSES ATTACK! Liverpool fans threw objects at the units that transported the @realmadrid players, prior to the #UCL match Via (TW: LFCHamz) pic.twitter.com/8WgqW0RoR1 – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) April 14, 2021

Liverpool, who will try to overcome the 3-1 disadvantage of the first leg, was received minutes later, with the only incident of the appearance of numerous flares.