Champions League: Klopp: “Playing against Real Madrid again is great”

Jürgen Klopp spoke in the Liverpool media about the match against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The German coach, who has already faced the white team on many occasions in Europe, praised the Madrid bloc that has been in place for years.

Lottery: “It’s exciting, exciting. Obviously it’s a difficult draw, but I’m fine because if you look at all the other teams you think, ‘Oh my God’ because they are all strong and they all have quality, that is clear. I am really looking forward to the games coming. “.

Kiev rematch: “It’s been a little over two years since we faced them and it was a difficult night for us, so to have the opportunity to play against them again is great.”

Where it will be played: “We don’t know where we’ll play and things like that, but it’s all good. If it will be Budapest, that’s fine. We’re fine with that. The home game hopefully at Anfield will be great too.”

The Madrid: “I think it is the first time that I face them when Cristiano is not there; it is probably the first time since Bale is not there. But obviously Sergio Ramos is still there, Varane is still, Kroos is still, Modric is still, Casemiro he is still there, Carvajal is still there, Benzema is still there “.