Champions League: Kinsey Wolanski sets the networks on fire with daring dance (Video)

The American model and influencer, Kinsey Wolanski, who is remembered for invading the pitch in the final of the Champions League of 2019 between Liverpool and Tottenham, ignited the networks with his recent video.

Although he has been very little active on one of the most popular image platforms in recent months, Wolanski continues to pamper his millions of followers through Tik Tok.

Wolanski uploaded a clip with a friend in which they take out the prohibited steps with leggings, which caused their most loyal fans to burst the like button and had hundreds of comments.

As if that were not enough, Wolanski showed off her figure with a tiny white swimsuit, a video in which she showed her makeup process and what she does before going on camera.