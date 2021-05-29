Champions League: Kevin De Bruyne knows the weight of the final

Kevin de Bruyne, player of the Manchester City, stated that the general sentiment after a final of the Champions League is that the winner “is a hero” and the loser, “almost a failure.”

The Belgian midfielder will start the final against Chelsea that will be played this Saturday at the Do Dragao stadium in Porto.

“What it seems in these finals is that if you win you are a hero, if you lose you are almost a failure,” De Bruyne said at a press conference.

“Winning the ‘Champions’ is one of the objectives of the team and the players. Being able to play the most important game is a privilege. We all understand the pressure, but you can also enjoy this game. You have to take it with a smile trying to do it well “he added.

The Belgian was also asked about the possibility of being crowned the best player in the world if City win the first Champions League in their history.

“To fight for individual awards, you have to win titles, but then others decide”