Champions League: Jügen Klopp remembers the final lost to Real Madrid and issues warning

Jürgen Klopp, coach of the Liverpool, recalled this Monday the final of the Champions League lost in 2018 to Real Madrid and said that, although at that time “he would not invite Sergio Ramos to his birthday”, now he can not recover the anger of that night.

“This has nothing to do with 2018. Although it is true that when I saw the draw, the game came to my head. After the final, a week or a month later, if people asked me if I would invite Ramos to my birthday, I’d say no. I didn’t like what happened that night, but it’s been a long time now. I can’t recover that anger and I haven’t even tried. What I’ve done is prepare my team to show how good we are, “he said. the German at a press conference on the eve of a new duel against the white team.

“We are made for this kind of game. I have heard that everyone says that Madrid are favorites. I have no problem with it. They have been in this position many times before. They are in a good moment and have a lot of experience. how to win the European Cup is Real Madrid, “he added.

️ Zidane: “Klopp is a great coach, he has experience, the work he has done with his career and Liverpool. I look at everyone, I saw many things when I was doing the course. Liverpool is a complete team.” pic.twitter.com/PtJbI1yum8 – Luis Fdo Restrepo (@luisferpo) April 5, 2021

Regarding the defensive improvement of his team, which has kept a clean sheet in its last three games, Klopp pointed out that having kept the same center-backs, Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips, is one of the reasons, but not the only one, since the whole team has defended “with a lot of discipline”.