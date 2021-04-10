Champions League: Jorge Valdano busts Jürgen Klopp after complaining about “Di Stefano”

The former Argentine player, Jorge Valdano responded in a forceful way to the controversial statements of the strategist of the Liverpool FC, Jurgen Klopp where he complained about the stadium Alfredo Di Stéfano, which he classified as a training ground.

“What must be taken into consideration is that Real Madrid does not play in Valdebebas to gain competitive advantage. The Bernabéu, even empty, is an imposing stadium that somehow influences the opponents, shrinks the opponents. Therefore, Madrid it is more what it loses than what it gains in sport with the change of scenery. And what Koeman said is true: Madrid has taken the opportunity to build a 21st century pitch, and when the pitch is finished what will look like a pitch Anfield is going to be training in comparative terms. You have to adapt to the times, “said the Argentine, former general manager and former Real Madrid coach.

He also praised the words of Koeman, who defended the white team after the Liverpool manager’s statements.

ANSWERS YOU After visiting Valdebebas, to face @realmadrid in the Champions League, Jürgen Klopp complained about the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium. Today, Jorge Valdano replied Will you be right? pic.twitter.com/9xTnyeXTpc – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) April 10, 2021

“Koeman seems very well brought to me. Sometimes these things are not said because it seems that he defends the rival of all his life, but when things use common sense you do not strengthen the rival, but you put things in their right place and it magnifies whoever says it, because he is not conditioned by the somewhat evil perception that the enemy should not be granted anything. Fortunately there are two coaches who favor good weather, “explained Valdano.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will play this Saturday for the first time at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium, a facility in which Madrid has invested almost 3 million so that the stadium has all the characteristics of a Champions League field.

