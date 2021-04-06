Champions League: Jesús Manuel Corona warns Chelsea

This Wednesday, Porto faces Chelsea, in one of the most uneven series of the Quarterfinals of the Champions League. Despite arriving as a victim the Lusitanian painting, the Mexican, Jesus Manuel CoronaHe hopes he can accomplish another feat.

In the press conference prior to the match that will be played at Sánchez Pízjuan, ‘Tecatito’ pointed out that they have the opportunity to access the semifinals if they respect their style of play and the character that has defined them in recent seasons.

“We expect to win, to play two good games. If we are true to ourselves, to that character that defines Porto, we can achieve great things. Then we will think about the other games.”

Porto have won only one of their last six in the Quarterfinals since they were champions in 2004; However, the Rayados youth squad is confident of achieving what they did against Juventus, something that at first they did not measure the magnitude of what they had done in the Champions League, until the days went by.