Champions League: Javier “Chicharito” Hernández delighted to see Marshmello in the final

The end of the UEFA champions league, paralyzes the world when at the Dragao stadium in Portugal, Manchester City Y Chelsea faces are seen and not only football will be the show, also halftime will be enlivened by DJ Marshmello.

The forward of the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández showed his excitement for the UEFA Champions League final and more for the international DJ show, so much so that Chicharito disguised himself as a DJ and shared the news on his official account on Instagram.

Javier Chicharito Hernández, lives a great start to the season with LA Galaxy, the former player of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, still dreams of returning to the Mexican National Team of Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Manchester City and Chelsea compete for the most important trophy on the Old Continent in Portugal.

