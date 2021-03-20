Champions League: Guardiola: “Haaland is impressive”

“He is one of the best strikers in the world at his age,” said the citizen coach.

Guardiola He spoke at a press conference about the match against Dortmund and this Saturday’s match against Everton in the FA Cup.

Study Dortmund: “We will meet in more than two weeks. It is a privilege to be among the last eight teams. I did not see much from Dortmund, but we will take advantage of international commitments. They are a very good team.”

FA Cup: “All competitions are tough. It’s a knockout. We won once, we reached the semis twice … I know how important this competition is. We know how difficult it will be to beat Everton, we played there a few weeks ago.”

Admiration to Carlo: “Ancelotti has trained some of the best clubs in Europe: Milan, Juventus, Napoli, PSG, Real Madrid … In all of them he has been successful. I take care of myself when I started. I visited him when he was in Milan. He has always been very kind outside from the field. I admire him a lot. “

An earthly team: “I should talk to United to know that we are not invincible. Tomorrow will be a final. You have to see as soon as possible how they play, how to find spaces, how to control set pieces, because they have a teacher like Sigurdsson.”

Everton, a rival of care: “The players have quality, there is no doubt. They are fighting to qualify for the Champions League, it is a sample of how well they have done.”

Haaland: “The numbers say it all. He is one of the best strikers in the world at his age. I have seen some games, summaries, and his figures in the Champions League, it is impressive. I know his players have quality, everyone knows it In two weeks I will be able to talk more. “

A great tie: “Dortmund are a tough opponent, but anyone would have been. We will try to make a good game in the first leg, and then another in the second leg. If we play good games, we will pass. If they play good games, they will pass. secret”.