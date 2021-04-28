Champions League: Guardiola assures that City was better than PSG in the first leg of the semifinals

The Spanish coach Pep Guardiola Manchester City’s Premier League, assured that his team was superior to Paris saint germain, in the first leg of the semifinals of the UEFA champions league.

In the second half we were more aggressive, we were able to get the ball and we got a good result. They were trying to get out, but we haven’t let them. If you let Verratti, Paredes or Marquinhos connect with Neymar, you are lost. But we have suffocated them, “said Guardiola.

The Citizens coach spoke at a press conference at the end of the game in France, where he made it clear that they were better in the second half, managing to suffocate their rivals most of the time.

When we have conceded the goal we have not been at the level that this competition demands, it is not easy when you have rivals like Neymar or Mbappé, “said the coach.

Pep Guardiola also stressed that in a part of the match they were not at the level of the match, but that has to do with the great quality of rivals they have in front of them such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

