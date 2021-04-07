Champions League: Gabrielle, Erling Haaland’s sister, who steals sighs in networks

This Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund faces Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, in which a large part of their hopes to advance to the next round are pinned on Erling Haaland, who will have the full support of his sister, Gabrielle, so I can stand out in England tonight.

Unlike a large part of her family, Gabrielle Haaland, chose another path that is not football, when deciding to be part of the Special Unit of the Maritime War, participating in hostage rescues, a situation for which she is considered a heroine in Norway.

Also read: Bayern Munich vs PSG: Possible line-ups for the UEFA Champions League match

Gabrielle has just over 80 thousand followers and it can be seen that she is very attached to her brother, since, she does not hesitate to show off her great relationship with the Borussia Dortmund attacker, likewise, you can see several photographs of when she belonged to the militia.

Also read: Javier “Chicharito” Hernández becomes a Legend of Mexican Soccer

Haaland has impressed with her great beauty and service to her nation, where she has received multiple recognitions. Gabrielle captures in her personal account the moments she spends her free time, stealing the glances of thousands of followers.