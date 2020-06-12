The Champions League seeks immediate solutions. The final leg of Europe’s top team competition still has no date for the resumption of the tournament following the coronavirus pandemic. Although the biggest impact would come with a possibility that UEFA has been shuffling under the table: playing the remainder of the tournament in one city. The same path would be followed by the Europa League.

According to several European media, both competitions would be resolved with a final stage for eight teams in a single venue. A kind of Mundialito. The one of the Champions would take place in Lisbon (Portugal) while the one of the Europa League would be held in Germany (the city has not yet transcended). The decision will be made next Wednesday, June 17.

In this way, what is around the heads of several leaders is to put together the quarters, semifinals and finals in a city, a format similar to the one that the NBA will have in the Disney empire and the MLS that will resume on July 8 with a tournament to be played in Florida. The ACB of basketball with the League in Valencia also took this path.

In principle, the resolution would also include the return to the round of 16 between Barcelona-Napoli, which ended in the first leg with a 1-1 draw. The return matches between Manchester City-Real Madrid (the English took a 2-1 advantage at the Bernabéu), Bayern-Chelsea (the Germans won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge) and Juventus-Lyon would also be held in Lisbon. the French took the first duel 1-0 at Groupama Stadium).

If the measure is completed, UEFA could reduce trips to a single trip, footballers would be more controlled and, in particular, they would be reduced to eleven days, which is normally disputed in a month and a half, which is essential for the start of the next season. From thirteen games to play it would go to seven games. Thus, the final to eight clubs could be played from August 12 to 23.

After the hit by the pandemic, the European entity wants to minimize risks. As was known, they had also received requests from Saint Petersburg (Russia) and Frankfurt (Germany) to host this series of commitments. Madrid is another of the cities that left a real proposal on the UEFA table. Although Portugal is listed as one of the countries that has best managed the Covid-19 pandemic and offers a feeling of security superior to any other venue. The Portuguese capital would have two stadiums available (La Luz and José Alvalave).

Within this was Istanbul, the city that had been chosen for the single match final on August 29. The Turks, for now, continue without giving up the organization. Yesterday, the country’s sports minister, Mehmet Kasapoglu said: “I have no doubt that (this final) will take place in the best of ways in Turkey. We are convinced that we will have good news on June 17.”

Canchallena.com

The nation

Argentina

GDA