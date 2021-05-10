Champions League final will change venue due to infections in Turkey

Due to the high rate of contagion in Istanbul, according to the English newspaper, The Time, the final will be played at Wembley Stadium so there will be an English final in the full extent of the word.

Manchester City and Chelsea will face each other for the maximum European title at club level on May 29, 2021.

The final was scheduled to be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, however, due to high contagion rates, UEFA’s decision would be to switch it to England.

In the absence of an official announcement, it is almost a fact that the venue will be changed and Wembley would be the venue that will host the final for Tecera Ocasión.