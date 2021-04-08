Champions League: Fans attack Jesús Corona for mistake in Chelsea goal

The footballer Jesús Manuel Corona of Porto Portugal, made a terrible defensive error in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, so the fans attacked him for this failure that ended with a goal in favor of the Chelsea.

The Mexican attacker could not control a defensive ball, which ended up being stolen by the player Ben chilwell Chelsea, which ended by sentencing the match 2-0 against Porto.

This play originated in the final stretch of the match developed in the Sánchez Pizjuán, so the fans exploded on social networks against Jesús Corona, turning his name into a trend on Twitter Mexico.

Corona is considered one of the most important footballers of the Dragons and the Portuguese league, so many eyes and hopes were on the Mexican and what he could achieve against Chelsea.

What a definition of Chilwell … Tecatito will have a hard time sleeping tonight. This goal practically buries Porto’s options. – Àlex Pareja (@Alexparella) April 7, 2021

