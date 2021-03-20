Champions League draw: The rematch is served: Keylor Navas and PSG face Bayern Munich

The final of last season between the French and the Germans is reissued

ANDl draw of the Champions quarterfinals has brought one of the most passionate duels of the current edition, the crossing between the Bayern Munich and PSG, thus reissuing the final of last season. A cross that would serve the French team to return the coin to Bayern Munich, which was the one that was finally proclaimed champion. On this occasion, the duel between the French and the Bavarians will be two-way.

Two teams that are favorites to lift the UEFA Champions League and that have the presence of two of the best goalkeepers in the world, the Tico Keylor Navas and the german Manuel Neuer.

The first leg will be played on April 27/28 in Parisian fiefdom, while the return will be at the Allianz Arena on May 4/5. Whoever wins between Bayern and PSG will be measured in the semifinals against the winner of Manchester City vs Dortmund.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper has already faced the Bavarian team on several occasions. With Real Madrid, it was in the 2016-2017 Champions League quarterfinals. In that meeting, he surprised Bayern by defeating them in the first game 1-2 where Keylor He had a great game by saving the Madridistas on several occasions and Arturo Vidal even missed a penalty.

In 2017-18 the German team was also measured, which ended up praising Keylor’s performance, and allowed the Real Madrid reach his third consecutive final and ultimately clinch the title for the third time by defeating Liverpool.