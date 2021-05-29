Champions League: Didier Drogba’s message after Chelsea’s victory against Manchester City

Didier Drogba, a former Ivorian forward for Chelsea, celebrated in style the UEFA Champions League title that the ‘Blues’ won against Manchester City with a goal to nil on the stadium of Dragão Stadium.

Drogba, on his social networks, shared an emotional message where he assured that they always believed in Chelsea and that they trusted that they would be able to beat Pep’s Manchester City

“WE BELIEVE”, Drogba shared on his Twitter account along with a photograph where you can see Thomas Tuchel’s current squad celebrating his victory and with the players lifting the European Cup.

With this victory, Chelsea reached two Champions League titles throughout its history, being that in the 2011-2012 season they defeated Bayern Munich in the penalty shoot-out, where it was precisely Drogba who scored the decisive goal.

For his part, Pep Guardiola has still not been able to win the Champions League since he left Barcelona in 2012, the last time he conquered the tournament was in 2011 when he beat Manchester United at Wembley.

