Champions League: David Faitelson surrenders to the great spectacle of the game Bayern vs PSG

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain turned heads this Wednesday, starring in the most outstanding match in the quarter-final round of the UEFA Champions League, with a victory for the French in Teutonic territory.

After the first leg has been played in said key, David faitelson, the critic and commentator of ESPN, surrendered to the great footballing level shown by the Bavarians and Parisians in the first 90 minutes of the series.

“Whatever the outcome, Bayern Munich and PSG have shown us what the essence of this game called soccer should be …”.

“Mbapeé and Neymar, the pair of the day …”.

“It is still a great result for PSG …”.

“Neymar turns the Champions” upside down … “, he wrote.