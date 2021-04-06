Champions League: David Faitelson places Vinicius Junior as the future of Real Madrid

Sports journalist David faitelson of the ESPN network, he surrendered in front of the great performance of Vinicius Junior in front of Liverpool and placed it as the future of the team of Real Madrid on the Spanish League.

I don’t understand how much Madrid looks for in the market when it has a footballer like Vinicius. Vinicius teaches Madrid who the future is, ”said David Faitelson.

The controversial Mexican communicator launched this message through his social networks, ensuring that he does not know what Real Madrid is looking for in the market, if they have a promising player in Vinicius.

David Faitelson gave up on the performance of the Brazilian winger in this match, but asked all fans not to go to such an extreme of comparing him to soccer legend Pelé.

