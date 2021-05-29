Champions League: Chelsea’s generation seeking European glory

The team of Chelsea He started the season impressively under Frank Lampard, and although, many may not remember, he had a great winning streak, including winning all of his group stage matches.

Although many question the work of the legend ‘blue’, Lampard laid the foundations for this project, considering that last season gave several footballers the opportunity to play with the first team and that today they have earned a place with Thomas Tuchel.

One of his most precious ‘jewels’ was Mason Mount, which was heavily criticized in its first season, where several fans called them Lampard’s ‘darling’. This season, the midfielder was voted the best player on the team.

Reece james He is another of the players who received the opportunity, taking over the right wing and being used by Tuchel as a center-back in recent games. Billy Gilmour, a Scottish midfielder with great qualities who has been part of Tuchel’s rotations.

Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham, both had their minutes reduced in the second half of the tournament; However, the forward remains the team’s top scorer in both seasons, while the young midfielder was instrumental in the arrival of the German strategist.