Champions League Chelsea: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/05/2021 at 10:04 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Fulfilling your responsibilities of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, the Porto and the Chelsea will go to Dragao Stadium this next Wednesday.

In this sense, firstly, the set of Sergio Conceição He was imposed on Juvents (4-4, by away goals) in the round of 16. Prior to that, the team finished the group stage in second place in its division, thus counting on four wins, a tie, a defeat and a goal differential of +7.

On the other hand, those led by Thomas Tuchel eliminated Atlético de Madrid (3-0) to be able to arrive at this new instance of the tournament. In the same way, the squad finished the first stage of the competition in the first place of its group, registering four wins, two draws and a goal differential of +12.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE PORTO – CHELSEA DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The meeting of the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League between Porto and the Chelsea will take place this Wednesday, April 7 at 9:00 p.m., and the game can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar Champions League 1, Movistar + and Mitele Plus.