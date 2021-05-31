Champions League: Chelsea dominates the star draw of the season

A few minutes ago, the UEFA revealed that the ideal team of the Champions League 2020/21, which is made up of 23 players. Many confused the ideal eleven that was revealed at the weekend, being the team of the Fantasy.

Chelsea is the team that dominates with six players, followed by Manchester City with five players. It should be noted the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and the inclusion of Lionel Messi, both eliminated in the round of 16 stage.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso and his emotional dedication when he became champion with La Maquina

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) and Ederson (Manchester City).

Defenders: Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Marquinhos (PSG), Rüdiger (Chelsea), Chilwell (Chelsea) and Alaba (Bayern Munich)

Also read: Rayados: Avilés Hurtado close to becoming a reinforcement of the Pachuca Club for the Apertura 2021

Midfielders: Jorginho (Chelsea), Mason Maount (Chelsea), Kanté (Chelsea), De Bruyne (Manchester City), Gundogan (Manchester City), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Sergio Oliveira (Porto) and Phill Foden (Manchester City) .

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Mbappé (PSG), Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Lionel Messi, (FC Barcelona), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) and Neymar (PSG).