Champions League: Chelsea defeats Manchester City and is crowned for the second time in Europe

Chelsea managed to get their second Champions League in their history by defeating Manchester City 1- 0, who will have to wait to reach glory in the old continent, after their great investment in the last five years.

The first minutes were of analysis for both teams; However the Chelsea He warned twice with Timo Werner, who could not solve in a good way. Near the end of the game, the London team was rewarded with a great pass from Mount to Havertz, who took off Ederson and opened the scoring at 42.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca seeks Erick Gutiérrez from PSV as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

During the first half, Thomas Tuchel beat Guardiola, controlling the pace of the game. Manchester City He came out with an offensive proposal for the second half, putting in Agüero, who was playing his last game.

Also read: Club América: The Eagles would look for César Montes or Johan Vásquez as reinforcements

However, the bad news continued for City, who lost their De Bruyne figure to a heavy blow against rudiger. Minutes later, pulisoc had a great opportunity to define the game, but his shot went wide. Those led by Guardiola finished with two forwards, but they could do little against a defense that stood up well.