Champions League: César Azpilicueta cannot hide the excitement of playing the final

César Azpilicueta, Chelsea captain, assured Efe that he does not see the nine years it took to reach a Champions League final as a wait and that they have shown that they can compete against the greats.

The central of the Chelsea, who came to the team in 2012 after the team was proclaimed champion of the Champions In Munich, he will play his first tournament final against Manchester City this Saturday.

Also read: Chivas has tied Jesús Corona as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

“I don’t see it as a wait. You have to assess what each game, each trophy costs. Since I arrived, what I set out to do is that my team win and fight for all the trophies. That is the responsibility and obviously a Champions League final is something very special, “said the Navarrese.

“In the group we had Sevilla, in the round of 16 we beat Atlético, then Porto and in the semifinals against Real Madrid. I think we deserved to reach the final and we have shown that we know how to face great teams,” he added.

Azpilicueta, who has always defined the Champions League as the dream of every child, stressed that it is “one of the most important games for a player.”

“We trust ourselves and we are going to do our best to try to win it. We know we have to play a very good game to win.”

The pamplonica, who has won two Premier League and two Europa League, went from not being an undisputed starter with Frank Lampard to becoming an undisputed with Thomas Tuchel at the helm, the man who has led them to the final.

“At the beginning of the season it was very difficult to be here, really. In January the team was not playing well, I was not having many minutes but we must never lose focus. The important thing was to be positive, go step by step, maintain trust. When you work and don’t pressure yourself, the fruit and the reward comes, “said Azpilicueta.

Azpilicueta’s great season, which has settled on Tuchel’s five-defense scheme, has allowed him to return with the Spanish team and the Navarrese will attend the Eurocup, his first appearance with the national team since 2018.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content