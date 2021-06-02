Champions League celebrates Chicharito Hernández’s birthday with his best goals

The forward of the LA Galaxy, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, is celebrating 33 years of life, a situation that has not happened at night for the UEFA champions league, a competition that honored the top scorer of the Mexican National Team.

In the official Twitter account of the Champions League, a video was shared where Chicharito scored with the shirts of Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid.

“Happy birthday, Javier Hernández!”, Can be read in the publication of the Champions League on their social networks, while the text is accompanied by the video.

The video even highlights the goal that Chicharito scored with Real Madrid against the Colchoneros in 2015, which at that time helped the Merengues to overcome the round of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

For its part, FIFA highlights that Javier Hernández is the top scorer for the Mexican National Team, coupled with the fact that he has managed to shine with El Tri in tournaments such as the Gold Cup.

