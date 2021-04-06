Champions League: Bayer Munich loses Serge Gnabry for the match count PSG

If PSG arrived with some casualties for the game against Bayern Munich, the Bavarian team was not far behind, since, a few moments ago, it was reported that the German attacker, Serge Gnabry, has tested positive for Covid, causing loss for him Champions League first leg.

Hansi Flick mentioned in a press conference that the midfielder had a sore throat prior to the duel against the Parisian team, so the corresponding tests would be carried out to rule out a possible Covid contagion, something that the club ended up confirming on its social networks .

Gnabry will be isolated from the rest of his companions and will be quarantined for the next two weeks to undergo another test and rule out that he is still infected. The German joins the loss of Marca Roca, who was injured at the weekend.

This is the third casualty by Covid for this meeting, recalling that a few days ago it was reported that Marco Verratti had tested positive, while Alessandro Florenzi, Italian defender, will also miss the meeting when he is infected