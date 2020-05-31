Atalanta Bergamo coach Gian Piero Gasperini revealed on Sunday that he suffered from a coronavirus in March, during his team’s last game in the Champions League, at the Valencia stadium, just before the pandemic forced to suspend all sports competitions.

“The day before the game in Valencia he was ill. The afternoon before the game, even worse. He did not have a good face on the bench,” the Italian explained to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

That March 10, Atalanta beat the Spanish team 4-3 in the round of 16 in the Champions League, in a game played behind closed doors, to enter the rooms in their first participation in the great tournament.

The coronavirus was already spreading throughout Europe, especially in northern Italy and in Bergamo, one of the cities hardest hit by the pandemic.

“It was March 10. The next two nights in Zingonia (Atalanta training center) I hardly slept. I did not have a fever but I felt exhausted, as if I had a fever of 40,” said Gasperini, 62.

“An ambulance passed every two minutes. There is a hospital next door. It seemed like a country at war. I thought, ‘If I go there, what will happen to me?'” He continued.

“I can’t leave now, I have so many things to do … I said it jokingly, to lighten the situation. But I really thought about it,” acknowledged Gasperini.

Since he did not have a fever, the technician was not hospitalized and only had a test done 10 days ago, which confirmed that he had suffered covid-19.

Four days after the game in Valencia, his condition began to improve, but then he lost his taste, one of the characteristic symptoms of the disease.

A meal accompanied by a Dom Pérignon, a gift from a renowned chef, was “like bread and water,” he recalled.

Atalanta’s first leg against Valencia, won 4-1 by the local team on February 19, caused the displacement of 40,000 fans from Bergamo to Milan, where it was disputed. It was pointed out by several experts as an important source of contagion. The ‘zero-match’ of the pandemic.

“Every time I think about it, it seems absurd to me: The highlight of our sporting joy coincided with the biggest wound in our city,” said Gasperini.

But the coach is not opposed to a return to the Italian championship, set for June 20.

“Some find it immoral to resume it. I have seen people sing on their balcony while in Bergamo we were filling the trucks with coffins. It did not seem immoral, I considered it as an instinctive reaction, a way to get hooked on life,” he explained.

“Atalanta can help Bergamo to be reborn,” he concluded.

The northern Italian team is fourth in Serie A with 48 points, 15 fewer than the leader Juventus.

