Champions League: Antonio Rudiger apologizes for injuring De Bruyne

The German Antonio Rudiger, defense of Chelsea, has personally apologized to the Belgian Kevin de Bruyne, midfielder of Manchester City, who suffers a nose and left orbit fracture after a violent clash between the two in the Champions League final

“I am very sorry for @DeBruyneKev for his injury. Of course, this was not intentional on my part,” the German defender, who said he has already been in contact with the Belgian, said on his official Twitter account.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos: Félix Torres minimizes the Azteca Stadium

“I really wish him a speedy recovery and I hope we can see him on the field again very soon,” Rudiger said.

I’m really sorry for @ DeBruyneKev’s injury. Of course this was not intentional from me – I’ve already been in touch with Kevin personally and I really wish him a speedy recovery & hope we can see him back on the pitch very soon again ✊ ⚽ #UCLFinal – Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) May 30, 2021

De Bruyne, who after retiring from the pitch had to even leave the stands before the end of the match to receive treatment, is one of the stars of Roberto Martínez’s call for the Eurocup that begins in less than two weeks, but it is not yet clear which ones will be the consequences of this injury for their participation in the competition.

The Belgian team will debut at the European Championship on Saturday June 12 against Russia and was already scheduled to join the group on Monday June 7, later than the rest, to rest after the final of the Champions League.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content