The Uefa confirmed on Tuesday that the draws for the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final of the Champions League (Champions) will be held on Friday July 10 at its headquarters in Nyon (Switzerland), as well as the last qualifying rounds of the League Europe (Europa League).

He also recalled that there will be no seeds or impediment of confrontation between rivals from the same country and that any restriction will be announced before the draw. The draw for the final will be held to determine the team that plays at home for administrative reasons.

The Executive Committee of Uefa announced on June 17 that the Champions League will be resolved with a final phase between eight teams in Lisbon, to be held between August 12 and 23. This phase will be played in a single match by the four teams that qualified for the quarterfinals before the break due to the coronavirus pandemic and the four that come out of the playoffs that have yet to be decided.

The matches will take place at the La Luz stadium, where Benfica and José Alvalade, from Sporting Portugal play. Before the pandemic, in early March, Atalanta eliminated Valencia, Leipzig defeated Tottenham, Atlético Madrid defeated Liverpool, and Paris Saint Germain defeated Borussia Dortmund.

The knockout stages between Manchester City and Real Madrid remain to be resolved, with an advantage for the English team, who won at the Santiago Bernabéu 1-2; between Juventus and Lyon, with an advantage for the French team after winning the first leg 1-0; between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, with a clear advantage for the Bavarians after winning 0-3 in London; and between Barcelona and Naples after the tie to one of San Paolo.

The decision on where these clashes will be played was postponed, which will be made as the pandemic evolves. If it is not possible in the fields of the teams that must play the home lap, the headquarters of Guimaraes (Afonso Henriques stadium) and Porto (Dragao) have been proposed.

According to the calendar published by Uefa, the matches pending in the round of 16 will be played on August 7 and 8; the quarterfinals will take place between 12 and 15 already in Lisbon; the semifinals on 18 and 19 and the grand final on 23.

The 2019-2020 Europa League will also be resolved with a final phase to eight that will end on August 21 in the German city of Cologne. The decisive stage of the tournament will begin on the 10th of that month, with single-match qualifiers also in the German cities of Duisburg, Gelsenkirchen and Dusseldorf, in addition to Cologne.

The round of 16 matches, the phase in which the competition was interrupted due to the covid-19 pandemic, will be played on 5/6 August and Uefa will decide in due course whether they will be played on the home team’s field or in Germany. .

In the case of the Inter Milan-Getafe and Seville-Rome heats, which could not hold the first leg, they will be resolved in a single match at a venue to be confirmed.

The other matches whose first match was played are LASK-Manchester United (0-5), Eintracht Frankfurt-Basel (0-3), Istanbul Basaksehir-Copenhagen (1-0), Wolfsburg-Shaktar Donetsk (1-2), Olympiakos-Wolverhampton (1-1) and Rangers-Bayer Leverkusen (1-3).

The quarterfinals will be played on August 10/11, the semifinals on August 16/17 and the final in Cologne will be played on August 21.