Uefa would already have everything ready for the restart of the Champions League, the most important club competition in Europe and which stayed in the round of 16.

Although it is not yet official information, Onda Cero, from Spain disclosed the details of how this competition would be played in the remaining eighth matches and the other phases.

Currently, PSG, Atalanta, Atlético de Madrid and Lepizig qualified for the next phase of the Champions League, while the other four keys are about to be played, which are as follows:

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich

Lyon 1-0 Juventus

Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

These missing four games would be played between August 7 and 8.

The definition of the tournament

One seat



The eight teams that qualify for the quarterfinals should travel to Lisbon, Portugal, to compete there for the definition of the championship in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

Format



Having them all in a single venue, a single game will be played between the rivals (not back and forth as usual).

Dates

Quarterfinals would be played on August 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Semifinal: August 18 and 19

End: Sunday, August 23.

In total, the definition of the Champions League of the 11 games would be done in 15 days and thus comply with the tournament, which will end the games behind closed doors.

Istanbul, which was the venue for the 2019-2020 Champions League final will become so for the 2020-2021 tournament final, when everything is expected to be much better.