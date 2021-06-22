Champion’s heart

A total of 581 days had to pass for Marc Márquez to return to the top of the podium in Moto GP. The Spanish rider had not won a race since the last of the 2019 championship, when he brilliantly crowned the sixth title in the top category of highly competitive motorcycling. During that triumphant afternoon in Valencia, no one would have imagined that it would take so long to see him receive the checkered flag, but fate played a trick on him in the first race of the 2020 season, with the crash that surely changed the course of the championship. and that it kept him away from the tracks, until the third race.

That accident, after the surgery, brought concern among those closest to Marc that he would not be able to get back on a motorcycle. Fortunately, that did not happen, and although the wait for his return was prolonged, Cervera’s prodigal son returned at the Portuguese Grand Prix. There, in the Algarve, he achieved an unexpected Top Ten, to which he added another in the next competition in Jerez; to continue with some troubles, including his falls in Mugello and Barcelona.

The last three results before going to his favorite track, the Teutonic Sachsenring ring, did not give much hope that this Sunday a podium was within his reach, since to those not very encouraging finishes we must add the internal problems at Honda, which Without the eight-time world monarch, she has been somewhat naked without her crack: last season there was little to celebrate and so far this year not even the arrival of Pol Espargaró had changed her fortune. After a hopeful qualifying in fifth place (the best result on a Saturday this season for Márquez), the Spaniard declared that he saw chances of finishing in the top three; but no one imagined what was about to happen.

At a track where he had won 11 times, including the last seven in Moto GP in a row, he started with the firm intention of sending a message: he would go for the eighth in a row. Very soon he assumed the lead to see Aleix Espargaró take it away just for a couple of curves, as soon as he passed his compatriot, in the same first lap, he never looked back, leaving the rest of the grid behind.

In fact, the only pilot who “threatened” him at some point in the German Grand Prix was the fiery Miguel Oliveira, the Portuguese who won his third consecutive podium, found it impossible to repeat what he did in Catalonia and settled for second place, there was no way surpass the legend, on a Sunday with some rain in the territory of German Saxony, which brought to mind several of the great deeds of Márquez, those that have him among the great pilots in history, even if he did not win again a title.

But what happened two days ago makes it clear to us that the heart of a champion is great and that we must not rule out that of a phenomenon like Marc.

