Champions final between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in Rome

From 2005 to the present, in seventeen editions of the Rome ATP Masters 1000, there has been no end without Rafa Nadal and / or Novak Djokovic. Today Sunday (5:00 p.m.) they will reaffirm their dominance by contesting the long-awaited duel of superchamps Italic Forum. The most repeated classic in the professional history of men’s tennis will meet a 57th chapter, with a positive global balance to the Serbian in the total (29-27) and in finals (15-12), although on land the Spanish commands: 18-7, 5-3 in the Italian capital (3-2 in finals) and 4-0 streak since 2017.

The numbers are staggering. Rafa Nadal reaches the last day of the event for the twelfth time. He took the award in nine (2005 to 2007, 2009 and 2010, 2012 and 2013 and 2018 and 2019), yielding in 2011 and 2014, to Novak Djokovic, who reigned five times (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2020) of ten finals, including three losses to the Balearic Islands, in 2009, 2012 and 2019.

The head to head of Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal before the final of Rome 2021: 29-27 in favor of the Serbian

Approaches Roland Garros, where they starred in their last fight, in October. Nadal signed one of his masterpieces on the ground, overwhelming Djokovic 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5. Two weeks from Paris, they both re-emerge with force. For one the fourteenth Cup of the Musketeers represents the milestone of the 21st Grand Slam record. The other sees it as the great challenge. He does not see a better award than to beat Rafa in his own territory.

“The work for Roland Garros is done, what happens will have no impact on what will happen in two weeks. The process of the last month has been positive ”, congratulates the Balearic, 34 years old and number 3 in the world, focused on achieving a 88th ATP crown, 62nd on clay, an element on which yesterday he became the seventh tennis player of the Open Era to play the 500 game.

He rounded off the anniversary with his 458 victory, for only 42 defeats. Caress 92% effective. After the round of 16 survival before Denis Shapovalov, saving two match balls, and the spectacular rematch with Alexander Zverev, Nadal resolved in an hour and a half (6-4 y6-4) his commitment to the 2.11-tall American ‘gunner’ Reilly opelka, at 23 years old and 47th ATP making his best result in Masters 1000.

“Two breaks, two sets. A practical match. I’ve done what I had to do, ”Nadal summed up his impeccable performance against an inexperienced opponent who had not delivered a set and a serve in the previous five games.

He was able to dose Nadal. Recover the energy spent after a difficult picture. “I don’t think anything that happens today will have a decisive impact. I have been a very hard week too. I have spent many hours of tension, a lot of physical and mental demands ”, he advanced knowing the comeback of Djokovic against Stefanos Tsitsipas at noon (4-6, 7-5, 7-5) starting from 1-2 in the second set after the cancellation on Friday due to rain. Later the Serbian would spend 2h.44 ‘to beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2, who could win in the second set with 6-5, serve and two match points.

“I have little time, I am focused on recovering. Hopefully he is fresh, with fresh legs, because it is necessary to have a choice with Rafa, my biggest rival, “said ‘Nole’ at ten o’clock at night. “We are ready for these things,” had announced Nadal, who is waiting for the best Djokovic. Logical after his performance despite the abdominal injury in Australia. They are always competitive.

Incombustible, as Novak pointed out, revealing his conversation in the locker room with Rafa, who “had said somewhere that he, Federer and I are older. And I do not agree. We have joked about that, that the old people are not giving up yet ”.

The world number one aspires to his 83rd title, 16th on land. Is his final 118 in ATP, the 125 of Nadal.