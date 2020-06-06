It seems that it was centuries ago but it is not so much: today five years ago, with the help of the MSN, FC Barcelona won its last Champions League.

They were the fifth team in history to reach that figure after Real Madrid, Milan, Liverpool and Bayern Munich and, from the uncharismatic Luis Enrique to the last boy in the Masía, they lived their party.

The last European crown had been lifted in 2011, in the glory days of Pep Guardiola, and that 3-1 win over Manchester United was the legacy of a squad that looked as if it would no longer be as happy as it was then. But it was.

It is true that there were many disappointments in the middle, with painful falls in 2011/2012 against Chelsea, in 2012/2013 against Bayern Munich and in 2013/2014 against Atlético de Madrid.

Vilanova (QEPD) and Martino had not had time or attunement to achieve better results and with Luis Enrique it seemed that another story was being written. But it would not be, strictly speaking, the great cause, but the magic, power and rapport of the famous MSN, Messi, Suárez and Neymar, which would bring flashes of the magic of the past.

On June 6, 2015, the Blaugrana team, trained by Luis Enrique, returned to play a Champions League final, they did it at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin against Juventus. The blaugranas had just won LaLiga, on May 17 with one day to go, and the Copa del Rey, on May 30 against Athletic (3-1). They thus achieved the second triplet in their history after the one achieved in 2009.

Barcelona – Juventus 2015

Messi, Neymar and Barcelona prevented Buffon from winning his first Champions in 2015.

According to OPTA data, Barcelona passed the group stage as first place in group F with 15 points, two more than the second, Paris Saint-Germain, with five wins and only one loss, precisely in Paris against the French team ( 3-2).

In eighths he solved with two wins his crossing against Manchester City by Pellegrini and did the same in the quarters where he faced PSG again (2V). Their only knockout victory came in Munich against Bayern, 3-2, after winning 3-0 in the first leg at Camp Nou.

The rival in the final was Juventus who had eliminated the reigning champion, Real Madrid, in the semifinals and who, after losing it, became the team to fall in the most finals in the history of the European Cup / Champions League with six, a figure that would expand in 2017 in Cardiff

against Real Madrid.

Barcelona went ahead early on the scoreboard, with a goal from Rakitic in the fourth minute although Morata tied for Juve in the 55th minute. In the 68th minute Luis Suárez made it 2-1 and with time served the sentence came with both from Neymar.

Barcelona was the team with the most wins in that edition (11) and the second highest scorer (31) after Bayern Munich (33).