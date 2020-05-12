Bernardinho, Daiane dos Santos, Diego Ribas, Flávio Canto, Gabriel Medina, Guga Kuerten, Hortência, Lars Grael and Rodrigo Nogueira (Minotauro) came together against the hunger of the most vulnerable, aggravated by the coronavirus. Together, the stars launched the #VENCENDOJUNTOS project, whose initial goal is to raise R $ 10 million to donate basic food baskets to 33 thousand families for three months.

Project #VENCENDOJUNTOS aims to raise R $ 10 million to donate basic food baskets (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

– After a first phase concluded with the Ippon campaign in Corona, serving 2 thousand families benefited from Instituto Reação with basic food baskets for three months, the movement moves to a second phase, with a new name, more ambassadors and the challenge of significantly increasing the number of benefited families – explains Flávio Canto.

The movement has its doors open to all athletes who want to participate.

All income will be invested in basic baskets for families. And each basic basket counts. Donations are made on the project’s website: www.vencendojuntos.com.br, by credit card, bank slip or bank transfer.

– We will all play together, join our forces in a single team and continue to bring hope and motivation to us to win this battle – highlights Guga Kuerten.

Donations from the #VENCENDOJUNTOS solidarity campaign will be transformed into food stamp cards, each with the value of a basic basket and with a scheduled recharge for two more months. In addition to the institutions linked to the nine athletes, other communities throughout Brazil will be benefited in partnership with REMS and Unesco.

– Covid-19 strongly attacked all of Brazil and thousands of low-income families have already been affected, but we are going to turn this around – says Flávio.

In the campaign, created by the advertising agency Leo Burnett TM, the group of athletes invites the population to join the team. The athletes will also make a series of posts on their social networks with information about the project, where to donate and direct to the #VENCENDOJUNTOS website. The film, produced in partnership with Estúdios Globo, aired over the weekend on SporTV channels.

The campaign relies on the voluntary work of Instituto Reação, Go4it, Pact for Sport, Sport & Business, Valemobi, Stone, Alelo Ticket, Leo Burnett TM, Sport for Social Change Network, Rede Globo, Unesco and Visagio.

See too:

The players who wore Real’s shirt and you may not even remember